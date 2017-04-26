Community Calendar

April 26

NOSING AROUND IN NATURE — 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Get your sniffers ready! If it is outside, we’re gonna sniff it! Join Josh for an olfactory good time in nature. We’ll smell the Earth, water, rocks, plants…anything we come across. Fun for the whole family! If everything tastes like chicken, does it all smell like chicken? Come to Lowe-Volk and find out.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot.

April 27

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve a free community meal 5-6 p.m. on April 27. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m., (Galion School Parking Lot).

April 28 and 29

SHOWS AT WAYSIDE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL — Wayside Christian School presents RAMONA QUIMBY April 28-29. Both shows will be at 7 p.m. General Admission tickets may be purchased for $8. To reserve tickets or for more information call 419-562-5930.

Ramona, exasperating but lovable, has delighted young readers for over sixty years through the books of Newbery Medal-winning writer Beverly Clearly. Now, she comes to life in Len Jenkin’s adaptation—Ramona Quimby. As narrator, Ramona’s older sister Beezus introduces everyone and sets the scene for a collection of vignettes that trace Ramona’s tumultuous third-grade year.

April 29

RECYCLING — 7-11 a.m., United Methodist Church Parking Lot.

PERSONAL SAFETY PROGRAM — Crestline Public Library will present a program on Personal Safety May 1 at 6:30 pm. Lt. Lynn Sterling of the Galion Police Department will discuss personal safety issues when shopping, when at home and Internet safety. Sign up is not require for the program.

May 2

RECYCLING — 4-8 p.m.at Lykens Towpship Firehouse

8 to 15 Bucyrus, Ohio (no group/unmanned site) (Timken Company Parking Lot)

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY — May 2, 2017 – Tuesday – The monthly meeting of the Friends of the Galion Public Library is Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m. in the Community Room of the library, 123 N. Market St. All members are welcome.

May 4

COMMUNITY PRAYER SERVICE — Thursday is the National Day of Prayer. In conjunction with that, there will be a community prayer service at the gazebo on the square at noon that day. The service will be led by several community leaders and is sponsored by the Galion Area Ministerial Association. Join together for a special time of prayer for our community, government, churches, businesses, public servants, schools, healthcare, state and nation.

HEAR BIRDY, BIRDY!— 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Calling all bird nerds. Come to the Nature Center for National Bird Day. We’ll have bird themed games and activities and then take a hike to see or hear who’s around in the Park.

May 5

GARAGE SALE — Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1345 S. Sandusky Ave., will have a garage sale Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go for mission projects at the church

May 6

BIRD WALK — 9 a.m. at Sears Woods. More migratory birds pass through Ohio in early May than at any other time of the year. This massive movement of warblers, tanagers, flycatchers, vireos and thrushes (to name just a few) is truly spectacular. Meet Warren Uxley at the Sears Woods parking lot.

TELLIN’ TALES: THE SANDUSKY RIVER — 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. The Sandusky River has been a major environmental force in Crawford County and Ohio. Its physical and life supporting characters have had far reaching effects on the balance of ecosystems. Beginning with a general summary of the Sandusky River watershed, each attendee will have an opportunity to share their personal experiences related to the great and powerful Sandusky. From a childhood wading experience, or the sight of your first blue heron, to seeing the river extend past its boundaries in a raging flood, oral history will be shared. Bring any Sandusky River photos, news reports or items that will add to the richness of this learning experience.

LEESVILLE HISTORY — The Leesville jail and stories of Leesville Rascals, 3:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. A catch-up session on the Leesville Jail is planned along with a focus on a few of the ornery Leesville residents whose antics were documented in local newspapers. Bring any information or photos that you may have that relate to the topic. Anyone who has a connection to Leesville or is interested in the history of our area is welcome to participate.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon, New Washington Town Hall); 8 a.m. to noon, Colonel Crawford High School.

May 8

GALION AMERICAN LEGION — The American Legion post in Galion will have its regular meeting May 8 at 8 p.m. Election of officers will take place.

COYOTE SEMINAR — Learn more about the lives of coyotes during a free informational seminar provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Monday, May 8 in Mansfield. The seminar is at Gorman Nature Center at 2295 Lexington Ave., from 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required. Call 419-424-5000 to register or for information.

May 8-15

RECYCLING

— Timken Company parking lot, Bucyrus

May 11

HOMESCHOOL IN NATURE: ARCHERY —2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. We’re aiming to end the Homeschool in Nature Series with a little outdoor recreation fun! Sign up to nock an arrow and hit your mark on the target. The session is for homeschoolers ages 5-12 years. Call the Park District to reserve your spot in each class by May 10.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m., Galion City Schools parking lot

May 11-13

SPRING BOOL SALE — Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale to support Galion Public Library is May 11, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; May 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 13. 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Roomat the library at 123 N. Market St. The members sale is Wednesday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m. Memberships will be available at this time.

May 12

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, May 12. All guests are welcome.

May 13

BIRD BANDING — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. In conjunction with the Pancake Breakfast, we’ll be banding birds in the Bird Viewing Room of the Nature Center. Join us for a morning of science. They’ll be monitoring mist nets to see which birds inhabit or pass through Lowe-Volk Park. Banding is used to track trends in bird populations, among other research applications. All ages welcome, and grab some pancakes in support of your Park District!

PANCAKES IN THE PARK — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come and support the Crawford Park District while satisfying your appetite. Pancakes topped with real maple syrup, add a side of delicious ham and a great morning will be had enjoying and supporting the Park District.

RECYCLING — 9-11 a.m., Dallas Township Firehouse Parking Lot; 9-noon, Lowe-Volk Park

May 15-22

RECYCLING

— Bucyrus Seventh Day Adventist Church

May 16

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bucyrus Wayside Christian School

May 17

POLK TOWSHIP MEETING — Polk Township trustees will continue their public hearing to amend the township zoning resolution and map on Wednesday, May 17, at the Township Hall, 7680 Ohio 309. The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. The regular trustees meeting will follow the public hearing. For information, call 419-468-3888.

May 20

FLY-TYING — 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Dave Meadows will lead this informative program on fly-tying. Knowledge of matching the correct fly to the correct fishing goal is central to the process. Dave will cover the basic tools and skills needed to construct artificial flies that fish will attack.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon, New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m. to noon, Bucyrus, Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 8 a.m. to noon, Liberty Towmship Firehouse parking lot

May 21

NATURE HIKE— 3 p.m. at Daughmer Savannah. Many of the threatened plant species found at Daughmer are at their best in late spring. There is also an assemblage of colorful breeding birds, butterflies and dragonflies. Meet Warren Uxley at the Daughmer parking lot.

May 24

RACE THROUGH THE WOODS — 5 p.m. at Unger Park. What better way to spend National Scavenger Hunt day than to go racing through Unger Park to find the items on your scavenger hunt list. Some items will be easy to find and others you will have to search for. Race back to the start and see if you have the fastest time.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot.

May 25

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m., Galion City Schools parking lot.

May 27

IBERIA ALUMNI BANQUET — The 106th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held on May 27, 2017. For reservations call: Audrey Miley 419-468-2627, Jean Bain 419-468-1494, Chuck Miller 419-571-1476, Boyd Epperson 419-468-3169.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon, Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m. to noon, Wynford High School parking lot.

June 3-4

LIVING HISTORY DAYS —at Lowe-Volk Park. This annual event celebrates Crawford County’s Revolutionary War connection. The park district partners with Colonel Crawford’s Company, a local re-enactment group, for this event. There will be re-enactments of Col. Crawford’s capture, period demonstrations, historical presentations, tomahawk throwing, lantern and bus tours and more.

June 6

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

— The monthly meeting of the Friends of the Galion Public Library is Tuesday, June 6 at 9 a.m. in the Community Room of the library. 123 N. Market St. All members are welcome.

June 9

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, June 9. All guests are welcome.

July 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut on JULY 14 at noon. All guest are welcome.

August11

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Aug. 11. All guests are welcome.

Sept. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Sept. 8. All guests are welcome.

Oct. 13

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Oct. 13th. All guests are welcome.

Nov. 10

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Nov. 10. All guests are welcome.

Dec. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Dec. 8. All guests are welcome.