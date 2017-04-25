Sheriff warns of phone scam targeting Crawford County residents

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s office has taken a fraud/scam report and is reminding residents to never give out personal information over the phone and to never provide credit card information or wire money to any unverified sources.

In Crawford County recently, a caller told a local resident that they were with an online financial intuition. The caller never provided a company or bank name but did state that the male of the household took out a loan for $522 dollars a few years back.

The residents were told that they could pay the loan off now, to avoid a court action being filed against them.

The unknown caller told the resident that they were trying to save them money by not filing a court action, where they would also have to pay court fees, totaling over $3,000. The caller ID showed showed a phone number of 866-211-1431. Company provided extension No. of 339.

