Learn how to get ready for kindergarten at Galion Primary School program

GALION — Galion Primary School will host a new, free program called, “Getting Ready for Kindergarten,” on Friday, May 5 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. The program is at Galion Primary School.

The program has been designed for families that have children entering kindergarten during the 2017-2018 school year. Participants are encouraged to stay for the entirety of the program on May 5.

“Our plan is to discuss what kindergarten children need to know before they come to the first day of school,” said Primary School Principal Cindy Voss. “We will focus our discussion time to help family members — as their child’s teacher at home — prepare their child for the new full day kindergarten curriculum.”

By attending the session, families will learn important information that will be very valuable to the success of their child reading at grade level by 3rd grade.

“To help our new students reach their maximum potential for success, we need families to support their child at home before starting kindergarten in August,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “This requires that we begin the conversation with families so their child is prepared for their first day of kindergarten.”

Families wishing to attend the session can reserve their seat by calling the Primary School office at 419-468-4010.

For more information, email Voss at [email protected]

