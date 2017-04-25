Lots of helping Galion hands on Global Youth Service Day

GALION — Students from Pioneer Career and Technology Center, as well as volunteers from the community, took part in the Global Youth Service Day initiative on Friday, April 21.

The day was spent with everyone assisting in projects throughout the community, including cleaning up Heise Park and sprucing up around the Gill House, Brownella Cottage, the YMCA and ramp building for citizens in the city.

“I really appreciate the help of these kids,” said Justin Ramsey.

Ramsey, who is partially blind and has some mobility issues has been working on finding assistance to get a ramp built to his front door to make it more accessible in his state.

“It’s nice to see the kids and instructors out and about helping with not just the ramp, but also with the facelift with the community,” he said.

“It’s nice to get out of school for the day and do something worthwhile,” said Bri Collins, a junior medical office student at Pioneer. “Everyone is coming together for a purpose and working toward making our community a better place to live and play,” Collins continued.

With Memorial Day around the corner, the Veteran’s Memorial in the center of Heise Park was a main focus for a large group of the students.

“I like to get the memorial cleaned up every year for Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day,” said Sarah Capretta. “It’s also helpful because I have a hand in setting up the annual Pickle Run and getting things cleaned up now leads to less work at the end of June, beginning of July.”

Heise Park is an important part of our community here in Galion.

Many Galionites spent and continue to spend their summers playing on the playground, swimming in the pool or shooting baskets on the courts. With the numerous sports teams that play within the park and the events hosted there, the upkeep will never be easy but should be considered a necessity. With the continuous work of volunteers, the city workers and the people in Galion, not only Heise Park but other landmarks and businesses in our community can thrive and make Galion a destination for year-round fun.

A group of Pioneer students and instructors, along with some help from United Way volunteers helped to clean up the Veteran’s Memorial in Heise Park for the Global Youth Service Day on Friday April 21. (Photo by Chad Clinger) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Volunteer-Vets-Monument.jpgA group of Pioneer students and instructors, along with some help from United Way volunteers helped to clean up the Veteran’s Memorial in Heise Park for the Global Youth Service Day on Friday April 21. (Photo by Chad Clinger) Carpentry students from Pioneer work on an access ramp for Galion resident Tom Ramsey. Pictured from left to right are: Dylan Hiatt, Kaleb Scherer, Instructor Doug Zimmerman and Kasey Burton. (Photo by Chad Clinger) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Volunteer-ramp.jpgCarpentry students from Pioneer work on an access ramp for Galion resident Tom Ramsey. Pictured from left to right are: Dylan Hiatt, Kaleb Scherer, Instructor Doug Zimmerman and Kasey Burton. (Photo by Chad Clinger)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]