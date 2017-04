GALION — Thursday, May 4, is the National Day of Prayer.

In conjunction with that, there will be a community prayer service at the gazebo on the square at noon that day. The service will be led by several community leaders and is sponsored by the Galion Area Ministerial Association.

Join together for a special time of prayer for our community, government, churches, businesses, public servants, schools, healthcare, state and nation.

