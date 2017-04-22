Shelter house going up at Amann Reservoir

GALION — Construction is under way on a new shelter house at Amann Reservoir.

It is being built very close to the spot of a shelter that was razed more than 20 years ago, and the view from inside is always going to be a good one.

This enclosed shelter will be similar to the cabin at East Park, and also will be available for reunions, outings, etc.

For more information, call the municipal building at 419-468-1857.