Posted on by

Shelter house going up at Amann Reservoir

, , , , ,

GALION — Construction is under way on a new shelter house at Amann Reservoir.

It is being built very close to the spot of a shelter that was razed more than 20 years ago, and the view from inside is always going to be a good one.

This enclosed shelter will be similar to the cabin at East Park, and also will be available for reunions, outings, etc.

For more information, call the municipal building at 419-468-1857.

Galion Inquirer | Russ Kent Construction is under way on a new shelter house at Amann Reservoir. It is being built very close to the spot of a shelter that was razed more than 20 years ago and the view from inside is always going to be a good one. This enclosed shelter will be similar to the cabin at East Park, and also will be available for reunions, outings, etc. For more information, call the municipal building at 419-468-1857.
http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Cabin-1.jpgGalion Inquirer | Russ Kent Construction is under way on a new shelter house at Amann Reservoir. It is being built very close to the spot of a shelter that was razed more than 20 years ago and the view from inside is always going to be a good one. This enclosed shelter will be similar to the cabin at East Park, and also will be available for reunions, outings, etc. For more information, call the municipal building at 419-468-1857.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:45 am
Updated: 11:03 am. |    

Ralphie’s opening soon in Galion

Ralphie’s opening soon in Galion
10:39 am
Updated: 11:13 am. |    

Shelter house going up at Amann Reservoir

Shelter house going up at Amann Reservoir
10:34 am
Updated: 11:15 am. |    

Crestline man gets 4 years for burglary; Galion man heads back to prison

Crestline man gets 4 years for burglary; Galion man heads back to prison
comments powered by Disqus