DARE program receives donation

Staff report

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank VFW Post 1078 for its generous donation and service to the community. VFW 1078 Post Commander Tommy Starner and Senior Vice Commander Chris Palmer presented Sheriff Scott Kent with a donation for $1,000 which will be used in the DARE program.

“The Sheriff’s Office provides the DARE program to our children in 8 schools within Crawford County. Deputy Chris Martin’s salary is partially funded through a grant at the state level, but the DARE program itself is funded through donations from the community. All classroom materials, T-shirts, and graduation materials are funded by gifts and donations” said Kent. “I have been asked several times since becoming Sheriff, whether or not I feel the DARE works. The program does work, educating our children of the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. The DARE program also deals with bullying and decision making. Deputy Martin is very committed to the program and has built lasting relationships between the Sheriff’s Office and students. I see the benefits at each graduation we hold.”

In a recent U.S. Surgeon General’s report, it was noted that 21 million Americans suffer from substance abuse disorders. The DARE program was among a number or select programs the Surgeon General identified as building social, emotional, cognitive skills, all which are needed to reinforce substance refusal.

Anyone wishing to invest in our children and the future of our community can contribute by donating to: Bucyrus-Crawford DARE Inc. c/o Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 3613 Stetzer Road, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Contributions are tax deductible.

Galion Inquirer | Courtesy photo Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent (center) accepts a $1,000 donation from members of VFW Post 1087 in Bucyrus to be used for the DARE program. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_VFW-1078.jpgGalion Inquirer | Courtesy photo Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent (center) accepts a $1,000 donation from members of VFW Post 1087 in Bucyrus to be used for the DARE program.