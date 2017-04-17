Veterans Hall of Fame backers get an early look at monument

GALION — A permanent monument for the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame is nearing completion and is on schedule to be open to the public this summer on the lawn area of the Crawford County Courthouse.

Several members of the hall of fame board visited the new location of Longstreth Memorials on Ohio 598 in Galion on Wednesday to get a first-look at the monument that features five wings representing each branch of the military.

“Everything looks wonderful. They are doing a beautiful job,” said board member Chuck Christman of the $100,000 project funded with donations and grants.

Ben Garverick of Longstreth Memorials has been engraving famous quotes from some former presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, on the monument.

“It is an honor to work on all of the monuments and stones that we do here, and it is an honor to be a part of this,” Garverick said. “I think all of us that work in this business leave a little bit of ourselves with every stone we do. This is something I can take my family to see 20 years from now and be proud that I got to be a part of it.”

Longstreth Memorials’ Sean Longstreth has provided the group with a blueprint of the final project to the board.

“Steve Harter and Woody Dyer will be laying the groundwork for the project as the weather cooperates,” said Don Scheerer, vice president of the organization that formed in 2006. “The pavers will be placed around the monument in a 35-foot circle, in the garden area and as part of the walkway. Oberlander’s will be in charge of the landscaping.”

Sean Longstreth said the project is on target to be completed in June.

“In time for the Fourth of July, which is the goal,” he said. “The progress really depends on the weather. There is a lot of outside work to do.”

For more information, visit http://www.ccvhof.org. For more information about Longstreth, visit http://storyinstone.com.

Longstreth also said he expects his company will be fully moved into its new location, 1263 Ohio 598, by June, leaving vacant it’s long-time facility in uptown Galion, 134 Harding Way West

Kimberly Gasuras | Galion Inquirer Members of the board of the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame got a first-look at the main part of the monument that will be placed at the Crawford County Courthouse by June. From left: David Robertson, Chuck Christman, Dwight Leonhardt and Don Scheerer. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Vets.jpgKimberly Gasuras | Galion Inquirer Members of the board of the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame got a first-look at the main part of the monument that will be placed at the Crawford County Courthouse by June. From left: David Robertson, Chuck Christman, Dwight Leonhardt and Don Scheerer.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]