Lincoln Highway group meeting in Bucyrus

Staff report

BUCYRUS — The Ohio Lincoln Highway League, made up of three regional chapters across the state, will hold its annual state-wide meeting in Bucyrus on April 22 at the First Church of the Nazarene community room.

The national Lincoln Highway Association boasts more than 800 members in this nation and around the world. This meeting will bring together about 50 members from the Ohio area to review accomplishments and make future plans for continued preservation and promotion of America’s first coast-to-coast road created in 1913, which passes through Bucyrus.

The day will include a business meeting, lunch and a talk about Seccaium Park, once larger than Cedar Point after the turn of the 20th century, halfway between Bucyrus and Galion. Later tours of the T&OC Depot, the Murals, a tour of Seccaium grounds and Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works will be given.

Bucyrus had the advantage of the Lincoln Highway the entire time it existed with two alignments as they changed its path from Galion to Leesville. The Lincoln existed from 1913 to 1928, but remained in travelers’ memories well into the 1960s.

Anyone interested in attending this special meeting may make reservations before April 17 by calling Mike at 419-982-3288.

Galion Inquirer | file photo A Lincoln Highway group will be in Bucyrus on April 22. One of the sights they will visit is this mural.

