Community Calendar

April 12

PRAYER BREAKFAST— The Men’s Group at Woodlawn United Church is hosting a Men’s Breakfast on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 a.m. The breakfast will take place at the Bucyrus Community Hospital Cafeteria. Chaplain Mark Lovely, a former full at The Ohio State University, and a current Chaplain in Crisis Care, will be the keynote speaker. The public is welcome.

GO FLY A KITE!— 5:30 p.m. at Unger Park. Kite flying has been around for centuries. Come to Unger Park to participate in this age-old pastime. Materials and a simple kite plan will be provided to construct your own flier! You can also bring your own to fly around Unger Park. Registration required by April 11. Fun for the whole family.

April 13

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion City Schools parking lot

ADULT COFFEE, COLORING NIGHT AT CANDI BAR — On Thursday, April 13, Galion Public Library will host an Adult Coffee and Coloring Night at The Candi Bar, 125 Harding Way East. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Adult coloring pages and colored pencils will be provided, or bring your own. Refreshments and drinks will be available for purchase from the café. Registration is required. Call the Library at 419-468-3203 or stop by the main circulation desk for information.

HOMESCHOOL IN NATURE: WILDFLOWERS — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Spring wildflowers will be popping up throughout the park. Let’s take an “I Spy” hike to see who can spy these signs of spring. Children ages 5-8 will meet from 9-10 a.m. and children ages 9-12 will meet from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Call the Park District to reserve your spot in each class by April 12.

April 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, April 14.. All guests are welcome.

April 15

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT — Galion’s Wesley Chapel is sponsoring a community egg hunt for children 12 and younger on Saturday, April 15 at the site of the former Dawsett School on Dawsett Avenue. There will be prizes and plenty of eggs and fellowship.

CLARK KELLOGG AT RESURRECTION BREAKFAST — Former Ohio State great Clark Kell0gg will be the guest speaker at the 30th Greater Mansfield Area Resurrection Breakfast on Saturday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m., at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from Joe Perri at 419-529-4474 or Mo Ressallat at 419-468-1427.

SPRING WILDFLOWERS— 3 p.m. at Sears Woods. Early spring brings with it an explosive growth within our woodlands. Spring blooming wildflowers must complete their life cycle before the trees leaf out and cut off the light necessary for photosynthesis. Meet Warren Uxley at the Sears Woods parking lot.

RECYLING — 8 a.m. to noon, New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m. to noon Woodlawn United Methodist Church parking lot, Bucyrus; 8 a.m. to noon, Liberty Township Firehouse parking lot.

FOOD PANTRY — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will open its food pantry on April 15 from 9-11 a.m., for Galion residents. Please bring a photo ID and proof or residency (phone bill, utility bill, etc.)

April 16

SUNRISE SERVICE AT KINGWOOD CENTER — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mansfield is hosting the annual Sunrise Service, beginning at 7 p.m. April 16 at Kingwood Center. The service will be led by St. Mark’s Rev. Ron Daley and assisted by Rev. Paul Lintern, pastor of Oakland Lutheran Church and Southside Christian Church. Service will be provided by GloryWay Quartet.

April 17

LIFE IS SWEET! — 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park Many plant flowers produce nectar that is a sweet treat for various animals. Humming birds, butterflies, and bees are more than happy to sip some sugary nectar. Join Joy Etter-Link for a nature experience full of learning, fun and, if you are lucky, a sip of a sweet treat! For kids up to grade 5.

RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION — The Crawford County Retired Teachers Association will meet April 17 at noon at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1675 Hopley Ave. It costs $8. The program is about rescue dogs. Bring an item to help a local food pantry. Old eyeglasses will also be collected. For information or to make a reservation, call 419 468-5684 or email at [email protected]

April 17-24

RECYCLING — Seventh Day Adventist Church parking lot, Bucyrus

April 18

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ohio Wayside Christian School parking lot.

WILD WEDNESDAY —10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration! Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. For pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather. Morning and afternoon programs will be similar, just choose the time that best fits your schedule.

WHAT’S A WATERSHED? — 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. What’s a watershed and where do I find one? Come out to the Nature Center and join Lisa as she simplifies “what is a watershed”. We’ll also take a look at how we impact the water quality.

April 20

BOARD METING — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will have it regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 7p.m., in the board room at 1650 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus

PORK CHOP DINNER — Mount Zion United Methodist Church Zion, 1192 Mount Zion Road, Bucyrus, will have a pork chip dinner in Thursday, April 20, from 4-6 p.m. Eat at the church or get your dinner to go. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased from any church member or at the door.

April 22

STAMP COLLECTING CLASS — Galion Alliance Church is hosting a basic class in stamp collecting on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. The class is free and for ages 12 and up. The church is at 430 Portland Way North. For information, call 419-468-4553.

EARTH DAY FAIR— 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. The Crawford Park District is partnering with many local organizations to host our annual Earth Day Fair. The focus of this event is not only to get people thinking about the 3 R’s — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — but also about sustainability, creating backyard habitat, and much more! There will be many “green” table displays and activities. The following displays and activities planned include: Recycle Trailer and display from Crawford County Solid Waste District, interactive “living stream” display from ODNR Scenic Rivers Program, display from Sandusky River Watershed Coalition, Recycled Projects from Lisa Smith’s 4th Grade class (Colonel Crawford), Composting Demo from the Soil and Water Cons. Dist., Native Plant Sale, Recycled Nature Craft, Natural Pesticides display, “mud play”, and displays from local businesses that demonstrate the focal points of this event. In an effort to help our wild pollinators, we will also be giving away milkweed plants/starts to the first 100 visitors! Come and celebrate Earth Day with us.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon, Chatfield Township Firehouse parking lot); 8 a.m. to noon. Wynford High School parking

April 26

NOSING AROUND IN NATURE — 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Get your sniffers ready! If it is outside, we’re gonna sniff it! Join Josh for an olfactory good time in nature. We’ll smell the Earth, water, rocks, plants…anything we come across. Fun for the whole family! If everything tastes like chicken, does it all smell like chicken? Come to Lowe-Volk and find out.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot.

April 27

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve a free community meal 5-6 p.m. on April 27. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m., Galion School Parking Lot).

April 29

RECYCLING — 7-11 a.m., United Methodist Church Parking Lot.

May 4

HEAR BIRDY, BIRDY!— 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Calling all bird nerds. Come to the Nature Center for National Bird Day. We’ll have bird themed games and activities and then take a hike to see or hear who’s around in the Park.

May 5

GARAGE SALE — Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1345 S. Sandusky Ave., will have a garage sale Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go for mission projects at the church

May 6

BIRD WALK — 9 a.m. at Sears Woods. More migratory birds pass through Ohio in early May than at any other time of the year. This massive movement ofwarblers, tanagers, flycatchers, vireos and thrushes (to name just a few) is truly spectacular. Meet Warren Uxley at the Sears Woods parking lot.

TELLIN’ TALES: THE SANDUSKY RIVER — 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. The Sandusky River has been a major environmental force in Crawford County and Ohio. Its physical and life supporting characters have had far reaching effects on the balance of ecosystems. Beginning with a general summary of the Sandusky River watershed, each attendee will have an opportunity to share their personal experiences related to the great and powerful Sandusky. From a childhood wading experience, or the sight of your first blue heron, to seeing the river extend past its boundaries in a raging flood, oral history will be shared. Bring any Sandusky River photos, news reports or items that will add to the richness of this learning experience.

LEESVILLE HISTORY — The Leesville jail and stories of Leesville Rascals, 3:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. A catch-up session on the Leesville Jail is planned along with a focus on a few of the ornery Leesville residents whose antics were documented in local newspapers. Bring any information or photos that you may have that relate to the topic. Anyone who has a connection to Leesville or is interested in the history of our area is welcome to participate.

May 11

HOMESCHOOL IN NATURE: ARCHERY —2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. We’re aiming to end the Homeschool in Nature Series with a little outdoor recreation fun! Sign up to nock an arrow and hit your mark on the target. The session is for homeschoolers ages 5-12 years. Call the Park District to reserve your spot in each class by May 10.

May 12

May 13

BIRD BANDING — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. In conjunction with the Pancake Breakfast, we’ll be banding birds in the Bird Viewing Room of the Nature Center. Join us for a morning of science. They’ll be monitoring mist nets to see which birds inhabit or pass through Lowe-Volk Park. Banding is used to track trends in bird populations, among other research applications. All ages welcome, and grab some pancakes in support of your Park District!

PANCAKES IN THE PARK — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come and support the Crawford Park District while satisfying your appetite. Pancakes topped with real maple syrup, add a side of delicious ham and a great morning will be had enjoying and supporting the Park District.

May 20

FLY-TYING— 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Dave Meadows will lead this informative program on fly-tying. Knowledge of matching the correct fly to the correct fishing goal is central to the process. Dave will cover the basic tools and skills needed to construct artificial flies that fish will attack.

May 21

NATURE HIKE— 3 p.m. at Daughmer Savannah. Many of the threatened plant species found at Daughmer are at their best in late spring. There is also an assemblage of colorful breeding birds, butterflies and dragonflies. Meet Warren Uxley at the Daughmer parking lot.

May 24

RACE THROUGH THE WOODS — 5 p.m. at Unger Park. What better way to spend National Scavenger Hunt day than to go racing through Unger Park to find the items on your scavenger hunt list. Some items will be easy to find and others you will have to search for. Race back to the start and see if you have the fastest time!

June 3-4

LIVING HISTORY DAYS —at Lowe-Volk Park. This annual event celebrates Crawford County’s Revolutionary War connection. The park district partners with Colonel Crawford’s Company, a local re-enactment group, for this event. There will be re-enactments of Col. Crawford’s capture, period demonstrations, historical presentations, tomahawk throwing, lantern and bus tours and more.

June 9

July 14

August11

Sept. 8

Oct. 13

Nov. 10

Dec. 8

