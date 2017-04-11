Betterment commission seeking new members

GALION — Members of the Galion Area Betterment Commission met recently to discuss the Articles of Incorporation of the 501(c)(3) organization. Formed in 1991, the Articles focus heavily on GABC serving as a partner to the Community Improvement Corporation.

Members of GABC were in agreement that it is time to take another look at the Articles of Incorporation as well as the by-laws they observe.

Every organization in and around Galion — including manufacturers, churches, charitable organizations, city departments to name a few — is welcome to become an active part of GABC by attending its monthly meetings, and updating this group of community leaders on its own activities.

Communications between organizations serving the Galion area have been GABC’s primary success in recent years.

Anyone interested in becoming involved is invited to attend the next meeting of the GABC scheduled for noon on Monday, May 1, in the small dining room of the Galion Hospital cafeteria. Meetings last only one hour, respecting each person’s time limitations.

Also, the Galion Area Betterment Commission is seeking nominations for special service awards that recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership made a significant impact in the Galion area in 2016.

Click here to submit nomination.

There is a version of the nomination accompanying this story on our website, galioninquirer.com, too. Print that one out and mail it to the proper address.

To print out your own nomination form, click here betterment nomination

The deadline for Nominations is Monday, April 17th

For more information about the Galion Area Betterment Commission, contact Joe Kleinknecht at the Galion Area Chamber of Commerce, at 419-468-7737.

Nominations sought for 2016 service awards