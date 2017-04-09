Posted on by

Lego, anime, Bingo for Bucks coming to Galion Public Library

April 10-12 — No preschool story time.

Second Tuesday of each month — Sign up in the children’s room to join our Lego club. For ages 5-12. The club meets at 4:30 p.m.

April 11 — 6:30-8 p.m., Teen Anime Club. Join us for anime, manga, cosplay, and Japanese culture. Teens in grades 6-12 do not need to register for the anime club: you can just show up.

April 13 — Thursday, 5-7 p.m., Coffee and Coloring. The library will host an adult Coffee and Coloring night at The Candi Bar. Sign up is required.

April 14 — Friday, 2 p.m., Family Movie Day. Join us for a family friendly movie. Refreshments will be served. Call or stop by the library to reserve your seat.

April 18 — Tuesday 6 p.m., Adult Bingo for Books Join us for this popular program. Sign up now and reserve your seat.

April 20 — Thurs., 6:30-8 p.m., Games Club (Grades 6-12). Join us for chess, other board games, and card games. Bring your own game or play one of ours. New members in grades 6-12 are invited to join at any time. Refreshments are provided. You do not need to register for the games club: you can just show up.

Science Geeks — We’ll have a different science, technology, engineering, or math theme each month. For ages 8-12. We meet at 4:30pm on the fourth Tuesday each month. Call or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

