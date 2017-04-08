Holy Week events schedule

‘Sonrise’ Service at Windfall E manuel UCC

GALION — Windfall Emanuel U.C.C. 1781 Biddle Rd., Galion, will present a special Easter “Sonrise” choir program called “Good News” at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 9. It will be followed by breakfast served by the men of the Church. A traditional Easter morning worship service is planned for 10:30 a.m., followed by a carry-in dinner.

Clark Kellogg at April 15 Resurrection Breakfast

MANSFIELD — Former Ohio State great Clark Kell0gg will be the guest speaker at the 30th Greater Mansfield Area Resurrection Breakfast on Saturday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m., at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from Joe Perri at 419-529-4474 or Mo Ressallat at 419-468-1427.

Sunrise Service at Kingwood Center

MANSFIELD — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mansfield is hosting the annual Sunrise Service, beginning at 7 p.m. April 16 at Kingwood Center. The service will be led by St. Mark’s Rev. Ron Daley and assisted by Rev. Paul Lintern, pastor of Oakland Lutheran Church and Southside Christian Church. Service will be provided by GloryWay Quartet.

Ministerial Fellowship sponsoring Bucyrus Easter services

BUCYRUS —The Bucyrus Ministerial Fellowship invites everyone to community-wide, non-denominational worship services this Easter weekend.

The Community Good Friday Service, led by Pastor Joe Platt and other local pastors, is 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 120 S Lane St, in Bucyrus. The Community Sunrise Service is 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16 in the Crawford County Fairgrounds grandstands. Music starts prior to the sunrise at 6:49 a.m. The service starts at 7 a.m., rain or shine. 4

Also on Good Friday is the Bucyrus Neighborhood Churches’ annual Good Friday CrossWalk through downtown Bucyrus. This journey of prayer for our community starts at 5 p.m. from St. John’s UCC and returns in time for the worship service. All are invited to join the walk at any point.

For more information, contact Pastor Strader at 419-562-2069 or Bucyrus UMC Pastor Mike Corwin at 419-562-5061.

Bucyrus UMC Holy Week services, activities

BUCYRUS — Bucyrus United Methodist Church invite you to worship with them this Easter season. Services are at the Worship Center, 227 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus.

The Maundy Thursday service on April 13 features “The Lord’s Table,” a drama by Kevin Stolz. Activities and services on Easter Sunday, April 16, include: Early Service at 8:30 a.m.; Fellowship Breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; Celebration Service at 10:30 a.m., from which the children are dismissed for their annual Easter Egg Hunt; and The Touch contemporary service at 5 p.m.

The Worship Center is handicapped accessible. A staffed nursery is provided. For information, visit bucyrusumc.com or call 419-562-5061.