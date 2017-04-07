Church briefs: Breakfasts, dinners, egg hunts and more coming up

Former OSU fullback at prayer breakfast

BUCYUS — The Men’s Group at Woodlawn United Church is hosting a Men’s Breakfast on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 a.m. The breakfast will take place at the Bucyrus Community Hospital Cafeteria. Chaplain Mark Lovely, a former full at The Ohio State University, and a current Chaplain in Crisis Care, will be the keynote speaker. The public is welcome.

Easter egg hunt at Ontario UMC

ONTARIO — Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West, is planning its annual Eggstravaganza on Sunday, April 9 from 3-5 p.m. Area children up to age 12 are invited to the hunt. Bring your own basket. An easy hunt is available for toddlers and preschoolers, with a more difficult quest inviting children up to 12 years of age. There will be lots of games, crafts, egg coloring, door prizes and more.

‘Sonrise’ Service at Windfall E manuel UCC

GALION — Windfall Emanuel U.C.C. 1781 Biddle Rd., Galion, will present a special Easter “Sonrise” choir program called “Good News” at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 9. It will be followed by breakfast served by the men of the Church. A traditional Easter morning worship service is planned for 10:30 a.m., followed by a carry-in dinner.

St. Paul UMC food pantry open April 15

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will open its food pantry on April 15 from 9-11 a.m. It is open the third Saturday of each month and is open only to Galion residents. Please bring a photo ID and proof or residency (phone bill, utility bill, etc.)

Community Easter egg hunt April 15

GALION — Wesley Chapel is sponsoring another Community Easter Egg-Stravaanze egg hunt for children 12 and younger on Saturday, April 15, starting at 2 p.m., at the site of the former Dawsett School on Dawsett Avenue. There will be prizes and plenty of eggs and fellowship.

Women’s Spring Conference at Galion Nazarene Church

GALION — Women’s Spring Conference “A New Creation” will be held at Galion Nazarene Church, in the Fellowship Hall, 777 Fairview Ave. on April 22, 2017 at 6 p.m. It will be led by Mandy Shaw. Free admission. All denominations are welcome to attend.

Pork chop dinner at Mount Zion UMC

BUCYRUS — Mount Zion United Methodist Church Zion, 1192 Mount Zion Road, Bucyrus, will have a pork chip dinner in Thursday, April 20, from 4-6 p.m. Eat at the church or get your dinner to go. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased from any church member or at the door.

Garage sale coming up at Mount Zion Church

BUCYRUS — Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1345 S. Sandusky Ave., will have a garage sale Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go for mission projects at the church

Stamp collecting class April 22

GALION — Galion Alliance Church is hosting a basic class in stamp collecting on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. The class is free and for ages 12 and up. The church is at 430 Portland Way North. For information, call 419-468-4553.

Community Meal at Trinity Lutheran

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve a free community meal 5-6 p.m. on April 27. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

Clark Kellogg at April 15 Resurrection Breakfast

MANSFIELD — Former Ohio State great Clark Kell0gg will be the guest speaker at the 30th Greater Mansfield Area Resurrection Breakfast on Saturday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m., at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from Joe Perri at 419-529-4474 or Mo Ressallat at 419-468-1427.

Sunrise Service at Kingwood Center

MANSFIELD — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mansfield is hosting the annual Sunrise Service, beginning at 7 p.m. April 16 at Kingwood Center. The service will be led by St. Mark’s Rev. Ron Daley and assisted by Rev. Paul Lintern, pastor of Oakland Lutheran Church and Southside Christian Church. Service will be provided by GloryWay Quartet.