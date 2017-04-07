GHS Class of 1965 ladies meet regularly to remember old friends, good times

GALION — They traveled from Mansfield, Marion, Crestline and from places far away to come to the luncheon at the Aspen Terrace Club House. Members of the Galion High School class of 1965 were getting together again to visit with each other during happy occasions.

At least five of the members of the class have passed away in the past year.

“We were only meeting up for a sad occasion and some of us had not seen each other in 52 years,” said Carolyn (Larue) Wake.

Wake decided to arrange meet-ups with the ladies of her class on a regular basis.

“We have started to meet about once a month or so,” said Wake.

Wake said only about a dozen former classmates could come to their latest gathering on Friday.

“We are still collecting more addresses so we can invite people and today, some were sick and couldn’t make it,” Wake said. “It’s like a girls day out and we want as many to come as possible. We are even offering rides to some ladies who do not have transportation,” Wake said.

Sandy (Turner) Ogden said some of the ladies had not seen each other since they graduated.

“So it’s nice to rekindle the friendships with each other,” said Ogden.

Cathy (Denoon) Murphy said that the meet-ups provide a chance for her to really visit with her friends.

“Some of us had seen each other over the years on the street from time to time but that is not the same as being able to sit down, visit and really catch-up on each other’s lives,” said Murphy.

Wake said the group will continue to meet-up on a regular basis and for more information, classmates can contact her at 419-564-0184 or Ogden at 419-777-7377.

Galion Inquirer | Kim Gasuras Members of Galion High School class of 1965 pose for a photo in the club house of Aspen Terrace last Friday. Back row, from left includes June Hall Conley, Vicki Fields Bryson, Carol Haga Kochheiser, Claudia Harding Snyder, Darlene West, Cathy Denoon Murphy and Carol Larue Wake. Front row, from left: Janey Ratcliff Hout, Phyllis Gates Woods McElhatten, Laura (Crane) McPeek, Shirley (Nulk) Porter, Diana (Laughbaum) Hershey. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Class-1.jpgGalion Inquirer | Kim Gasuras Members of Galion High School class of 1965 pose for a photo in the club house of Aspen Terrace last Friday. Back row, from left includes June Hall Conley, Vicki Fields Bryson, Carol Haga Kochheiser, Claudia Harding Snyder, Darlene West, Cathy Denoon Murphy and Carol Larue Wake. Front row, from left: Janey Ratcliff Hout, Phyllis Gates Woods McElhatten, Laura (Crane) McPeek, Shirley (Nulk) Porter, Diana (Laughbaum) Hershey.

Girls from GHS Class of 1965 meet regularly to catch up

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]