Learn about special needs pets at Galion library program

GALION — Galion resident John Lizotte, founder of Rescued Rollers: Wheelchairs for Dogs, will offer a presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Galion Public Library entitled, “Homecare Tips for Senior and Special Needs Pets.”

“If your pet suddenly becomes disabled, there is a huge learning curve to master in a very short time. Local resources and information are limited, so we try to share our experiences in order to help get you the information you need as quickly as possible,” said Lizotte.

The topics in the one-hour presentation will include tips and advice about caring for and communicating with senior and special needs pets that are blind or losing their sight, deaf or losing their hearing, paralyzed or mobility challenged, or incontinent.

“Special needs pets are just different, not less. Old wisdom was to euthanize a disabled pet, not anymore. They lead happy, normal lives with the proper care and opportunities,” Lizotte said.

Rescued Rollers will bring a selection of items commonly used in the care of senior or special needs pets, including: a wheelchair for dogs, lifting harnesses, boots, incontinence products and more.

“There will be a 30-minute discussion period where you can ask questions regarding the care of your senior or special needs pet,” Lizotte said.

Lizotte founded Rescued Rollers last year, after his and his wife, Noel’ experience in adopting a special needs dog, Ranger. The couple has several other pets and recently adopted a blind and deaf dog named Hope.

“Our mission at Rescued Rollers is to supply low-cost pet wheelchairs to animal rescue organizations, shelters, individuals and those who otherwise cannot afford them by refurbishing wheelchairs that are donated by private owners,” said Lizotte. “We also want to educate the public about the causes, needs and specialized care requirements of senior and special needs pets through seminars, public speaking, and informative brochures and assist the needs of rescue organizations, shelters and individuals in the care of senior and special needs pets.”

For more information, visit the 501(c)(3) non-profit Rescued Rollers at www.RescuedRollers.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RescuedRollers, email John Lizotte at John@RescuedRollers.com or give him a call at 419-631-3927.

Galion resident and founder of Rescued Rollers’ Wheelchairs for Dogs, John Lizotte, will be offering a presentation on caring for and communicating with senior and special needs pets. Topics will cover dogs that are blind or losing sight, deaf or losing hearing, paralyzed or mobility challenged, or incontinent. The class will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Galion Community Hospital. (Courtesy Photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_John-1.jpgGalion resident and founder of Rescued Rollers’ Wheelchairs for Dogs, John Lizotte, will be offering a presentation on caring for and communicating with senior and special needs pets. Topics will cover dogs that are blind or losing sight, deaf or losing hearing, paralyzed or mobility challenged, or incontinent. The class will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Galion Community Hospital. (Courtesy Photo) “Homecare Tips for Senior and Special Needs Pets,” will be offered by John Lizotte at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Galion Public Library. (Courtesy Photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_John-2.jpg“Homecare Tips for Senior and Special Needs Pets,” will be offered by John Lizotte at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Galion Public Library. (Courtesy Photo)

Tuesday program at Galion library will address the issue

By Kimberly Gasuras kgasuras@civitasmedia.com