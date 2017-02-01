Families invited to eat pancakes with Galion preschoolers Feb. 10

GALION — Galion City Schools’ preschool program is inviting families of current preschool students to a Preschool Pancakes for Parents event Friday, Feb. 10 from 9-11 a.m. at Galion Primary School.

The program will begin with a reading of the book “If You Give a Pig a Pancake.” Students and their families will then enjoy pancakes and activities in each of the three preschool classrooms.

“The teachers are always looking for ways to increase parent involvement,” said preschool coordinator Katy Erlsten. “This seemed like a fun activity and I hope all our families will make the time enjoy a few hours with their child and our staff.”

Activities will include crafts, games and other activities to help improve students’ fine and gross motor skills.

“The goal for this event is to engage parents and help them find new ways to work with their child to improve their reading abilities,” said Erlsten. “Studies show that the ability to read is directly connected to success in life, and we are working diligently to ensure each of our students can read at grade-level or beyond.”

All current preschool parents are invited and encouraged to attend this fun event. For information, call Erlsten at 419-468-4010.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pancakes.jpg