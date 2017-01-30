Donate food in lieu of fines at Galion Public Library

GALION — Have you, like many folks, accumulated overdue fines on your Galion Public Library card? Well, never fear, Galion Public Library will once again offer “Food for Fines” during the month of February to help you get rid of those fines.

The library encourages you to come into the library between Feb. 1 and Fe. 28, when undamaged, non-perishable, non-expired food products (canned or boxed goods) will be accepted in lieu of cash for the payment of your fines. Please note that for every 1 food item you bring in, $1 of fines will be waived.

All food items received throughout the month will be donated to local food banks.

If you have any questions, please call 419-468-3203.