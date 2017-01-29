K of C Council hosting Valentine’s Day party

GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.

The party includes cheese, wine and chocolate. Bring your own wine and spirits; bring appetizers and snacks for your table to taste and share; cheese, veggie snacks and chips will be provided with your paid admission; chocolates for sampling will be provided; listen and dance to music by DJ Andrew Finnegan; there will be door prizes that include wine, roses, cheese and chocolates.

Tickets are $10 and include one door prize ticket with each. Tables may be reserved in advance for $100, which includes 10 admission tickets and 10 door prize tickets. For information, tickets or to reserve a table, call Rich Henry at 419-468-4600.