Learn about Young Democrats Club at Feb. 1 meeting

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Democratic party will have it’s monthly meeting Feb.1 at 7 p.m. in the Crawford County Engineer’s Office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus. The committee, along with representatives from the Ohio Democratic Party will be discussing starting a Young Democrats Club. Any young person, which includes high school students to age 40, is invited to attend and to gather with like-minded people to talk about the proposed club. Call Dan Wirebaugh at 419-569-6226 or Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302 for information.