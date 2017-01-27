Last call for Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame nominations

COLUMBUS — Do you know outstanding older Ohioans who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to their professions, their vocations or their communities?

If so, the Ohio Department of Aging wants to hear from you. The deadline to nominate someone for induction into the 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame is Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. You can access the nomination form online at www.aging.ohio.gov/news/halloffame/ or call 614-728-0253 for assistance.

“Older adults are an increasingly vital part of our society. Inductees to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame demonstrate to their peers and other generations that we can — and we must — continue to grow, thrive and contribute throughout our lives,” said Stephanie M. Loucka, director of the department. “Their stories are compelling and represent a lifetime of dedication, ingenuity, perseverance, kindness and compassion.”

In addition to being age 60 or older, nominees must be native-born Ohioans or residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Honorees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in May.

Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, athletes and more. Notable individuals among the more than 450 older Ohioans currently in the Hall of Fame include John and Annie Glenn, Earle Bruce, Rocco Scotti, Paul Newman, Bob and Jewell Evans and others. Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/news/halloffame/.

Nominations must be received by Monday, Feb. 6 to guarantee consideration for 2017 induction.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_636167960805739456-Senior-Hall-of-Fame.jpg