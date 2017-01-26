Saturday carnival will help children in Zambia

GALION — Galion High School senior Haley Conkel has a passion for children and her community. She is putting both at the forefront of her senior project at Pioneer Career and Technology Center for a special event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Galion Intermediate School.

Her project, “Carnival of Hope,” aims to help raise money for World Vision and secure sponsorships for children in Zambia. If an individual or family sponsors a child, they sponsor a child around the world for food, medical and educational supplies.

“I am really excited because a representative from World Vision will be attending the event,” Conkel said. “Zambia is a new location in the World Vision program and needs help.”

Haley chose this as her senior project because it allows children to help children. She has been involved with World Vision as a young child with her family as child sponsors themselves.

“Each student enrolled in a program at Pioneer is required to complete a senior project,” said Early Childhood Education instructor Lindi Meisse. “The only encouragement I’ve provided her is through ideas. Haley has done 100 percent of this on her own!”

World Vision provides food, education and medical needs for children around the world. Students in Meisse’s class study the importance of these topics, and how a lack of these basic needs impacts children.

“It’s my understanding that the money from this carnival will go to Zambia to help build a school for the community,” Conkel said. “A lack of any of these three basic needs — food, education and medical — can have a major negative impact on the development of a child, and I hope the Galion community will join me in supporting WorldVision and the children of Zambia.”

The Galion community has already shown its support through donations for printing, gifts, prizes and other items for the carnival. The sponsors, along with World Vision, will have a booth at the carnival that anyone at the carnival may visit.

“Haley is a very sweet young lady, with a great heart for children and a desire to help others,” said Meisse. “I am very proud of her desire to help children all over the world.”

“This is another great example of our students and their desire to help others,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We are very proud of Haley and her passion for helping children, and I hope the Galion community will help her achieve her goal of helping children in Zambia.

Learn more about World Vision by visiting www.worldvision.org.

