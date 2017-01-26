Community Calendar

Jan. 26

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St. will serve its free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The meal will not be served if school is canceled due to bad weather.

CONSERVATION PROGRAM MEETING — Jan. 26, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Lykens Township Hall, 7191 Ohio 19, Bloomville. The Crawford SWCD, USDA NRCS and FSA, OSU Extension and Pheasants Forever will be on hand to discuss conservation program options for 2017. A light meal will be provided for registered participants. Register by Jan. 24 by calling 419-562-8280, ext. 3.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Jan. 29

RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot.

FJJEB. 2

LAST DAY TO ENTER ART FOR SHOW — is Feb. 2. The Brush and Palette Art Gallery’s theme for its next show is “Love in Bloom”, to be held Febr. 5-25. Entries will be received 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Artworks must be “family friendly” and depict the artist’s interpretation of the theme/title of the show. Call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965 for information.

Feb. 4

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon. New Washington Town Hall; 8 a.m. to noon Colonel Crawford High School.

Feb. 5-25

LOVE IN BLOOM ART SHOW — Blood and Pallette Art Gallery featuring the show of work by local artists. Call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965 for information.

Feb 6.

TOPS MEETING CHANGES — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss group for men, women and teens, is changing meeting times. The group will meet at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North, rear building, starting at 4 p.m. Weigh-in is from 4-4:30 p.m. and the is 4:30-5:30 p.m. The changes go into effect Feb. 6

Feb. 9

Feb 7

RECYCLING — 4-8 p.m. Lykens Township Firehouse.

Feb. 9

HOW TO CARE FOR OLD, DISABLED DOGS — Do you have a senior or aging pet? Attend a program at Galion Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. as John Lizotte of Rescued Rollers gives a presentation on caring for and communicating with senior and special needs pets. Topics cover dogs that are blind or losing sight, deaf or losing hearing, paralyzed or mobility challenged, or incontinent. Rescued Rollers will bring a selection of items commonly used in the care of senior or special needs pets, including: a wheelchair for dogs, lifting harnesses, boots, incontinence products, and more. This event will be held in the Galion Public Library community room, 123 N. Market St.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Feb. 11

RECYCLING — 9-11 a.m. Dallas Township Firehouse; 9 a.m. to noon Lowe-Volk Park.

Feb. 13-Feb. 20

RECYCLING — Timken Company Parking Lot

Feb 18

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m. to noon Woodlawn UMC, Bucyrus; 8 a.m. to noon Liberty Township Firehouse.

Feb. 20-Feb. 27

RECYCLING — Bucyrus Seventh Day Adventist Church

Feb. 21

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wayside Christian School

Feb. 22

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bucyrus Precision Tech.

Feb. 23

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Feb 25

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m. to noon Wynford High School

March 15

FINAL DAY TO ORDER PAVERS — for the Crawford County Veterans Hall Of Fame at the Bucyrus courthouse. Orders are still being taken for 8 x 8 x 4 pavers, which will be a granite paver instead of a standard brick paver due to our supplier unable to get a standard brick paver that size. For more information visit our web site at www.ccvhof or contact Chuck Christman at 419-562-4740 or Don Scheerer at 419-562-9789.

April 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, April 14.. All guests are welcome.

May 12

June 9

July 14

August11

Sept. 8

Oct. 13

Nov. 10

Dec. 8

