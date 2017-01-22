Community Calendar

Jan. 21

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-noon: New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m.-noon: Bucyrus Woodlawn United Methodist Church parking lot; 8 a.m.-noon Liberty Township Firehouse.

WALK FOR LIFE — The fourth Crawford County Walk for Life is Jan. 21 in Bucyrus. The walk is sponsored by Crawford County Right to Life. It will start at 2 p.m. at the county courthouse. Come show your support for life from conception until natural death. If unable to attend, please join is in prayer. Call 419-562-1967 for information.

Jan. 24

GALION CITY COUNCIL — The next regular meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

LIVESTOCK MORTALITY COMPOSTING CERTIFICATION CLASS — The OSU Extension and Seneca, Sandusky, Crawford, and Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are hosting a Mortality Composting Certification class Tuesday Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is in the Crawford County Courthouse Lower Level Conference Room 112 East Mansfield St., Bucyrus. It costs $10. Register by Jan. 20 by contacting Jason Hartschuh at OSU Extension Crawford County, 419-562-8731; Kendall Stucky at 419-939-3065 or [email protected] ; or Morgan Scheffler at MNM Assistant 419-569-7394 or [email protected]

Jan. 25

POLICE, FIRE, AND HEALTH — of Galion city council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in council chambers of the second floor of the Municipal Building.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot

Jan. 26

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St. will serve its free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The meal will not be served if school is canceled due to bad weather.

CONSERVATION PROGRAM MEETING — Jan. 26, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Lykens Township Hall, 7191 Ohio 19, Bloomville. The Crawford SWCD, USDA NRCS and FSA, OSU Extension and Pheasants Forever will be on hand to discuss conservation program options for 2017. A light meal will be provided for registered participants. Register by Jan. 24 by calling 419-562-8280, ext. 3.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Jan. 29

RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot.

Feb. 4

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon. New Washington Town Hall; 8 a.m. to noon Colonel Crawford High School.

Feb 7

RECYCLING — 4-8 p.m. Lykens Township Firehouse.

Feb. 9

HOW TO CARE FOR OLD, DISABLED DOGS — Do you have a senior or aging pet? Attend a program at Galion Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. as John Lizotte of Rescued Rollers gives a presentation on caring for and communicating with senior and special needs pets. Topics cover dogs that are blind or losing sight, deaf or losing hearing, paralyzed or mobility challenged, or incontinent. Rescued Rollers will bring a selection of items commonly used in the care of senior or special needs pets, including: a wheelchair for dogs, lifting harnesses, boots, incontinence products, and more. This event will be held in the Galion Public Library community room, 123 N. Market St.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Feb. 11

RECYCLING — 9-11 a.m. Dallas Township Firehouse; 9 a.m. to noon Lowe-Volk Park.

Feb. 13-Feb. 20

RECYCLING — Timken Company Parking Lot

Feb 18

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m. to noon Woodlawn UMC, Bucyrus; 8 a.m. to noon Liberty Township Firehouse.

Feb. 20-Feb. 27

RECYCLING — Bucyrus Seventh Day Adventist Church

Feb. 21

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wayside Christian School

Feb. 22

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bucyrus Precision Tech.

Feb. 23

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Feb 25

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m. to noon Wynford High School

March 15

FINAL DAY TO ORDER PAVERS — for the Crawford County Veterans Hall Of Fame at the Bucyrus courthouse. Orders are still being taken for 8 x 8 x 4 pavers, which will be a granite paver instead of a standard brick paver due to our supplier unable to get a standard brick paver that size. For more information visit our web site at www.ccvhof or contact Chuck Christman at 419-562-4740 or Don Scheerer at 419-562-9789.

April 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, April 14.. All guests are welcome.

May 12

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, May 12. All guests are welcome.

June 9

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, June 9. All guests are welcome.

July 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut on JULY 14 at noon. All guest are welcome.

August11

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Aug. 11. All guests are welcome.

Sept. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Sept. 8. All guests are welcome.

Oct. 13

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Oct. 13th. All guests are welcome.

Nov. 10

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Nov. 10. All guests are welcome.

Dec. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Dec. 8. All guests are welcome.