Galion Area Church Briefs

Community Outreach Dinner at St. Paul

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will have a community outreach dinner Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Dinners are always the last Wednesday of the month. Donations accepted. Carryout is available. There is no home delivery.

Free community meal

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St. will serve its free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The meal will not be served if school is canceled due to bad weather.

Council host Valentine’s Day Party

GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Dec. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.

The party includes cheese, wine and chocolate. Bring your own wine and spirits; bring appetizers and snacks for your table to taste and share; cheese, veggie snacks and chips will be provided with your paid admission; chocolates for sampling will be provided; listen and dance to music by DJ Andrew Finnegan; there will be door prizes that include wine, roses, cheese and chocolates.

Tickets are $10 and include one door prize ticket with each. Tables may be reserved in advance for $100, which includes 10 admission tickets and 10 door prize tickets. For information, tickets or to reserve a table, call Rich Henry at 419-468-4600.