Kickoff meeting tonight for Crawford County Relay for Life

GALION — If you are a cancer survivor, a caregiver, are interested in forming a team, being on a team, helping as a committee member, or just learning about Relay For Life, the kickoff meeting for this annual event is today, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Community Hospital.

The meeting will be in the hospital’s main conference room. Information will be available about the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life and other programs for Crawford County.

This year’s Relay For Life is scheduled Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Wynford High School sports complex. It will be a day of activities, entertainment and fun for all. Teams raise funds all year long for research, education, and programs.

Please come to the Jan. 19 meeting and join the fight in the battle against cancer. For information, contact Deb Hilborn at 888-227-6446, extension 5204 or [email protected] , or call Mary Stuckert at 419-562-8836.

