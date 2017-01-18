Briefs: Valentine’s Day Party set Feb. 11 at Activity Center

K of C Council hosting Valentine’s Day party

GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.

The party includes cheese, wine and chocolate. Bring your own wine and spirits; bring appetizers and snacks for your table to taste and share; cheese, veggie snacks and chips will be provided with your paid admission; chocolates for sampling will be provided; listen and dance to music by DJ Andrew Finnegan; there will be door prizes that include wine, roses, cheese and chocolates.

Tickets are $10 and include one door prize ticket with each. Tables may be reserved in advance for $100, which includes 10 admission tickets and 10 door prize tickets. For information, tickets or to reserve a table, call Rich Henry at 419-468-4600.

Adult winter reading program at Galion Public Library

GALION — Why not curl up with a good book during these weary winter months? Galion Public Library has kicked off it’s first Adult Winter Reading Program that started with the new year. Patrons can sign up at the main circulation desk and fill out an entry form for every book read during the months of January and February. Entry slips will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize basket full of winter comforts and a brand new Kindle Fire 7-inch tablet. The winter reading program will end and the drawing for the winner will be Tuesday, Feb. 28.

From Citizen to Patriot meeting

GALION — the group will star tits new year a Jan. 19 meeting/public forum at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. All are welcome. A social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-468-5116 or 419-468-2944.

Kickoff meeting for Crawford County Relay for Life is Jan. 19

GALION — If you are a cancer survivor, a caregiver, are interested in forming a team, being on a team, helping as a committee member, or just learning about Relay For Life, the kickoff meeting for this annual event is Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Community Hospital.

The meeting will be in the hospital’s main conference room. Information will be available about the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life and other programs for Crawford County.

This year’s Relay For Life is scheduled Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Wynford High School sports complex. It will be a day of activities, entertainment and fun for all. Teams raise funds all year long for research, education, and programs.

Please come to the Jan. 19 meeting and join the fight in the battle against cancer. For information, contact Deb Hilborn at 888-227-6446, extension 5204 or [email protected] , or call Mary Stuckert at 419-562-8836.

City picking up Christmas trees through Friday, Jan. 20

GALION — The Galion Service Department is now collecting Christmas trees from Galion residents. This is for live trees only. Trees may be placed by the curb, but please remove all decorations. The last day for pickup is Jan. 20.

Walk for Life is Jan. 21 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The fourth Crawford County Walk for Life is Jan. 21 in Bucyrus. The walk is sponsored by Crawford County Right to Life. It will start at 2 p.m. at the county courthouse. Come show your support for life from conception until natural death. If unable to attend, please join is in prayer. Cal 419-562-1967 for information.

Scam involving Galion utility bills reported

GALION — A phone scam has been reported to the Galion Police Department that involves city utility bills. Some Galion utility customers have reported receiving a phone call claiming to be from the City of Galion. The caller demanded immediate payment for the customer’s utility bill or their utilities would be shut off.

Customers should be aware these are scam phone calls. The City of Galion does not request payment or give shut-off notices by phone. If you receive a call like this, please note the phone number if possible and report it to the Galion Police Department at 419-468-9111.

If you have questions regarding your utility account please contact the Galion Utility Office at 419-468-6614.