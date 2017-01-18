Community Calendar

Jan. 18

POLK TOWNSHIP MEETINGS — The regular Polk Township trustees meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., at the Polk Township Hall, 7680 Ohio 309, in Galion.

GALION CITY FINANCE COMMITTEE — will meet Jan. 18 from 7-8 p.m. in council members on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East, Galion.

Jan. 19

BOARD OF ELECTIONS MEETING— The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9:30 a.m. to conduct regular business. The meeting will be held in the board office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT MEETING — The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will have its monthly meeting Jan. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For information, call 419-683-9000.

MEETING COUNCIL COMMITTEE – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND AIRPORT — will meet Jan. 19 from 7-8 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East, Galion.

ADULT COFFEE, COLORING NIGHT AT CANDI BAR — On Thursday, Jan. 19, Galion Public Library will host an adult coffee and coloring night at The Candi Bar, 125 Harding Way East. The program is from 5-7 p.m. Adult coloring pages and colored pencils will be provided. Participants bring their own coloring books and supplies, as well. Refreshments will be provided. Drinks will be available for purchase from the café. Registration is required. Call the Library at 419-468-3203 or stop by the main circulation desk to register.

RELAY FOR LIFE KICKOFF MEETING — Relay For Life’s 201t kickoff meeting is Thursday, Jan. 19, in the main conference room of Galion Community Hospital at 6:30 p.m. Information will be available about the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, and programs for Crawford County.

CRAWFORD COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES — will have its annual organizational meeting and regularly scheduled monthly board meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1650 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus.

GALION PUBLIC LIBRARY GAMES CLUB — 6:30-8 p.m. Join us for chess, other board games, and card games. Bring your own game or play one of ours. New members in grades 6-12 are invited to join at any time. Refreshments provided. You do not need to register. Just show up.

FROM CITIZEN TO PATRIOT MEETING — The group will start the new year with a Jan. 19 meeting/public forum at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. All are welcome. A social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 419-468-5116 or 419-468-2944

Jan. 21

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-noon: New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m.-noon: Bucyrus Woodlawn United Methodist Church parking lot; 8 a.m.-noon Liberty Township Firehouse.

WALK FOR LIFE — The fourth Crawford County Walk for Life is Jan. 21 in Bucyrus. The walk is sponsored by Crawford County Right to Life. It will start at 2 p.m. at the county courthouse. Come show your support for life from conception until natural death. If unable to attend, please join is in prayer. Call 419-562-1967 for information.

Jan. 24

LIVESTOCK MORTALITY COMPOSTING CERTIFICATION CLASS — The OSU Extension and Seneca, Sandusky, Crawford, and Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are hosting a Mortality Composting Certification class Tuesday Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is in the Crawford County Courthouse Lower Level Conference Room 112 East Mansfield St., Bucyrus. It costs $10. Register by Jan. 20 by contacting Jason Hartschuh at OSU Extension Crawford County, 419-562-8731; Kendall Stucky at 419-939-3065 or [email protected] ; or Morgan Scheffler at MNM Assistant 419-569-7394 or [email protected]

Jan. 25

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot

Jan. 26

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St. will serve its free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The meal will not be served if school is canceled due to bad weather.

CONSERVATION PROGRAM MEETING — Jan. 26, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Lykens Township Hall, 7191 Ohio 19, Bloomville. The Crawford SWCD, USDA NRCS and FSA, OSU Extension and Pheasants Forever will be on hand to discuss conservation program options for 2017. A light meal will be provided for registered participants. Register by Jan. 24 by calling 419-562-8280, ext. 3.

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Jan. 29

RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot.

Feb. 9

HOW TO CARE FOR OLD, DISABLED DOGS — Do you have a senior or aging pet? Attend a program at Galion Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. as John Lizotte of Rescued Rollers gives a presentation on caring for and communicating with senior and special needs pets. Topics cover dogs that are blind or losing sight, deaf or losing hearing, paralyzed or mobility challenged, or incontinent. Rescued Rollers will bring a selection of items commonly used in the care of senior or special needs pets, including: a wheelchair for dogs, lifting harnesses, boots, incontinence products, and more. This event will be held in the Galion Public Library community room, 123 N. Market St.

April 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, April 14.. All guests are welcome.

May 12

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, May 12. All guests are welcome.

June 9

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, June 9. All guests are welcome.

July 14

August11

Sept. 8

Oct. 13

Nov. 10

Dec. 8

