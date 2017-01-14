Church briefs: Spaghetti dinner today at Nazarene Church

Spaghetti dinner at Nazarene church

GALION — The Galion Nazarene Caravan Program is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 14, at Galion Church of the Nazarene, 777 Fairview Ave. The dinner is from 4-7 p.m. and includes spaghetti with homemade sauce and homemade meatballs, tossed salad with choice of dressing, garlic bread and dessert. Drinks will be available, too. You can get extra meatballs, two for $1. The dinner costs $6 for anyone 12 and older; $5 for kids younger than 12.

Community Outreach Dinner at St. Paul

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will have a community outreach dinner Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Dinners are always the last Wednesday of the month. Donations accepted. Carryout is available. There is no home delivery.

Council host Valentine’s Day Party

GALION — St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 1234 is sponsoring a Valentine’s Day party Saturday, Dec. 11 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.

The party includes cheese, wine and chocolate. Bring your own wine and spirits; bring appetizers and snacks for your table to taste and share; cheese, veggie snacks and chips will be provided with your paid admission; chocolates for sampling will be provided; listen and dance to music by DJ Andrew Finnegan; there will be door prizes that include wine, roses, cheese and chocolates.

Tickets are $10 and include one door prize ticket with each. Tables may be reserved in advance for $100, which includes 10 admission tickets and 10 door prize tickets. For information, tickets or to reserve a table, call Rich Henry at 419-468-4600.