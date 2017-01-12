Even in winter, lots of action at Crawford Park District

WILD WEDNESDAYS WEDNESDAY — Jan. 18 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the Nature Center and enjoy an hour of nature exploration. Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. For pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather. Morning and afternoon programs will be similar, just choose the time that best fits your schedule.

ROCK N’ FOSSIL DAY SATURDAY — Jan, 21 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LoweVolk Park. The Nature Center will be rockin’. Stop by to see various rock, mineral, and gem displays from local collectors and members of the Richland Lithic and Lapidary Society. The park district also is partnering with the Ohio History Connection to provide a display of Ice Age Mammal remains, including bones/casts of mastodons, stag moose and more. The Ice Age Mammal exhibit will remain on display at the Nature Center through Feb. 10. Bring your rocks and gems for identification and prepare to have a rockin’ good time.

COME AND MEET JACK FROST — Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Frost is nature’s winter artistry, but what effects does it have on plants and animals? With enjoyable hands-on activities and a craft, participants will have fun with Joy Etter-Link learning about Jack Frost. For kids up to grade 5.

NATIONAL SEED SWAP DAY — Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Stop by the Nature Center to pick up a few native plant seeds for National Seed Swap Day! Examples of what will be available are common milkweed, blazing star, joe-pye weed, and mountain mint. You do not need to bring seeds to trade, but we will gladly accept a smile, a kind word, or a bird seed donation for the swap.

LOWE-VOLK ASTRONOMY CLUB — Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Targets for the winter meeting dates include the Andromeda Galaxy, located 2.5 million light years away;The Bok Clouds which are huge clouds of molecular gas and dust, blocking the star light behind them. Come and join us to view the wonders of our universe. If we have cloudy skies, we will meet inside and watch astronomy videos.