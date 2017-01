GALION — The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors. Several answered the call at Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way North on Tuesday. There is another opportunity go give Sunday, Jan. 22, at Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church, 3535 Chatfield Center Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_blood-art-2.jpg