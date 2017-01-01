Community Calendar

Dec 28

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bucyrus Precision Tech. Parking Lot

Dec. 29-31

HOLIDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS— Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St. Come in any time during library hours for holiday crafts you can make and take home.

Dec. 30

LOWE-VOLK PARK ASTRONONOMY CLUB — will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 30. Join the group as share their knowledge and telescope skills. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers assist you with those provided. Fall 419-683-9000 for information.

Dec. 31

RECYCLING — 7-11 a.m. Tiro United Methodist Church Parking Lot

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY WORSHIP SERVICE — Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ, 1781 Biddle Road, Galion, will have a New Year’s Day service 10:30 a.m. The Revs. Joe and Cara (Caudill) Pfeiffer will be guest speakers and share information about their missionary work in Indonesia. There is no Sunday School on Jan. 1

Jan. 2

AUDUBON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT— The annual count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate as field counters should meet Warren Uxley at Bob Evans in Bucyrus at 7 a.m. on Jan. 2. If you would like to count birds at your feeder, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to see if you are located within our count circle.

Jan. 6

RECYCLING — 4-8 p.m. Lykens Twownship Firehouse

Jan. 7

RECYCLING 8 a.m.-noon. New Washington Town Hall; 8 a.m. to noon Colonel Crawford High School

Jan. 9-16

RECYCLING — Unmanned site at Timken Company Parking Lot

Jan. 9

CRESTLINE LIBRARY ADULT READING PROGRAM — The Adult, 18+, Winter Reading Program “I Read a Latte” begins Jan. 9 and runs through March 10. Participants can begin signing up Dec.29. For each book, or e-book read, a form should be filled out for a chance to win a weekly prize and a grand prize at the end of the program. Contact the library for more information.

Jan. 12

RECYCLING — Noon-5 p.m. Galion School parking lot

Jan. 12-16

CRESTLINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Crestline Public Library’s Huge Book Sale is Jan. 12-16 during regular business hours. Many books will be for sale cheap.

Jan. 14

RECYCLING — 9-11 .am. (Dallas Township Firehouse; 9 a.m.-noon Lowe-Polk Park parking lot

Jan. 16-23

RECYCLING — Bucyrus Seventh Day Adventist Church parking lot

Jan. 16

PAINT PARTY AT CRESTLINE LIBRARY — A winter scene paint party for those 18 and older18 will be hosted by the Brush and Palette Art Club at the library at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16. This opportunity is limited to 12 participants. Sign up is required and is a first-come basis by Jan. 13. The cost of materials is $35, payable in cash, the night of the event. Call the library at 419-683-3909 for information.

Jan. 17

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-3 p.m, Bucyrus Wayside Christian School Parking Lot

Jan. 21

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-noon: New Washington Town Hall; 9 a.m.-noon: Bucyrus Woodlawn United Methodist Church parking lot; 8 a.m.-noon Liberty Township Firehouse

Jan. 24

COYOTE HUNTING/TRAPPING WORKSHOP— If you are interested in hunting or trapping coyotoes you may attend a free, informational workshop provided by Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6-9 p.m. It is at the Wildlife District Three Headquarters, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. For information, call 330-644-2293.

Jan. 25

RECYCLING — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot

Jan. 26

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School Parking Lot

Jan. 29

RECYCLING —8 a.m.-noon Chatfield Township Firehouse; 8 a.m.-noon Wynford High School parking lot

April 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, April 14.. All guests are welcome.

May 12

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, May 12. All guests are welcome.

June 9

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, June 9. All guests are welcome.

July 14

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut on JULY 14 at noon. All guest are welcome.

August 11

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Aug. 11. All guests are welcome.

Sept. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Sept. 8. All guests are welcome.

Oct. 13

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Oct. 13th. All guests are welcome.

Nov. 10

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Nov. 10. All guests are welcome.

Dec. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Dec. 8. All guests are welcome.