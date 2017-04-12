Resident takes flooding concerns to Galion City Council

Funding asked for to update historic church restrooms

GALION — Galion resident George Sutton paid a visit to Galion City Council during the regular meeting Tuesday evening to make his concerns known about a flooding issue in the Gill Avenue and Harding Way West area.

“There are people having to walk through ankle-deep water just to get to their cars,” Sutton said.

Sutton said that the last time Gill Avenue was paved, the curbs were paved over.

“There are no curbs to allow for run off,” said Sutton.

Sutton said he has talked with Mayor Tom O’Leary about the issue in the past.

“It is a stormwater drainage problem. We need a catch basin to run it down Harding Way or route it across the street,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary said a solution to the issue is being planned for the near future.

Marcia Yunker, a member of the Galion Historical Society, said the group is requesting funding from the Freese Foundation grant to be used to upgrade the restrooms at Historic Grace Church to become handicap accessible.

“We have already started the work to construct a handicap ramp. We just want council to understand how important it is for us to have the restrooms handicap accessible, also,” she said.

The amendment for funding of $12,750 to be used for the project was already attached to the final reading of the ordinance requesting Freese Foundation funds. The ordinance also includes the city’s requests for funding in the amount of $139,137 for tennis court repairs, $60,000 for restrooms at Amann Reservoir and $5,250 to be used for starting block upgrades for the Galion Community Center YMCA swimming pool.

Another ordinance was passed by council to update the various parks and recreation rental fees with an amendment to include the rental fee of $75 per day to rent the Depot pavilion.

A resolution was passed to appoint Heath Watkins to the Freese Foundation board.

The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. on April 25 at the Galion Municipal Building.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Galion-Ohio.jpg

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]