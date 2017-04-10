New phone app a time-saver for state tourism industry

COLUMBUS — TourismOhio has unveiled a new Official Ohio Travel Guide and Spring/Summer Ohio Calendar of Events app. With rich visuals and easy navigation, the app makes gathering travel ideas convenient and fun. In addition to the app, visitors also may request a printed guide and calendar or view digital editions of the publications at Ohio.org.

“The continued evolution of the Official Ohio Travel Guide app is one more way we are inspiring potential visitors to connect with the people who mean the most to them through distinct travel experiences,” said Mary Cusick, director of TourismOhio. “The app and publications embody the Ohio. Find It Here. brand by revealing exciting, new opportunities for emotional connections with family and friends. The travel planning tools also share the passions of Ohio artisans, creators and experience makers with potential visitors.”

The Official Ohio Travel Guide by TourismOhio app includes stories about surprising travel opportunities across the state and expert information from Ohioans on where to play, dine, shop and stay. Users can search or browse by region, things to do or events and festivals to build the perfect itinerary for an Ohio getaway. Additionally, the app includes the more than 750 festivals and events from the 2017 Spring/Summer Ohio Calendar of Events.

2017 Ohio Travel Guide

Developed with a magazine-like format, the 2017 Ohio Travel Guide includes feature-length stories, large photos and interviews with Ohioans who are creating some of the best experiences in culinary, retail, arts and more. The guide also features in-depth sections for each of Ohio’s five regions.

Ohio Calendar of Events

The 2017 Spring/Summer Ohio Calendar of Events includes more than 750 festival and events occurring between March 1 and August 31, 2017. An index of events by category (Food, Fairs and Festivals, Arts and Cultural, etc.) is included for easy navigation and trip inspiration.

How to Order/Download

To download the free Official Ohio Travel Guide by TourismOhio app, visit the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android). Digital versions of both publications also can be found at Ohio.org. Print editions of the 2017 Ohio Travel Guide and Spring/Summer Ohio Calendar of Events can be requested free of charge by visiting Ohio.org or calling 1-800-BUCKEYE.

For more, visit www.ohio.org