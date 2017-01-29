Celebrate Black History Month at Crestline library

CRESTLINE — Celebrate Black History Month in February at Crestline Public Library. The library will be giving out pencils, bookmarks and coloring song books on a first-come, first-serve basis. On Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. the library will show the documentary ” Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race.” It tells the little known story of how Tom Bradley, the first African American mayor elected in a major U.S. city with an overwhelming white majority, united a divided city though an extraordinary multicultural coalition, ushered in police reform, and transformed American politics.