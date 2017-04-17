Free skin cancer screenings at Marion hospital

Staff report

MARION — Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer for males and the seventh most common cancer for females.

That is why OhioHealth is taking a stand against skin cancer by offering free skin cancer screenings. This skin cancer screening includes a visual inspection of your skin by a licensed dermatologist. No blood work is conducted at a screening.

Screenings are being offered on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at OhioHealth Marion Medical Campus, 1040 Delaware Avenue, Marion (north entrance, look for Dr. Frank Morocco’s office).

No physician order is required. To make an appointment for a free screening, call 614-566-4321 or 800-752.9119, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.