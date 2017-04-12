Safety council awards program April 20

GALION — The Galion Safety Council will have its annual awards program Thursday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galion Moose Lodge, 520 S. Market St.

It costs $10 for each person attending. The program will be by Shanna Dunbar, who will discuss “Following a Work Related Injury Claim from the Beginning,”

Reservations are required by noon Tuesday, April 18. Make your reservation by emailing [email protected] or by calling Janell Benner at 419-492-2477. You may leave a message

The program will begin with lunch followed by the awards presentation and then Dunbar’s program.

Dunbar is founder and president of Workplace Health Inc., a company focused on improving employee health and productivity. She is an Occupational Health Nurse, and says she is often struck by how expensive workers’ compensation claims can be when the worker is not badly injured – often refer to this as the severity of a claim. With more than 25 years experience, she has noticed that the way an injury is handled in the very beginning can often impact the end result.

Her program will highlight the most cost-effective ways that employers can manage a claim from the beginning to minimize the risk of increased severity.

As a reminder, one of the qualifications for company involved with Galion Safety Council to receive a 2-percent discount on your workers’ compensation premiums is to send a qualified senior-level manager to a safety council sponsored meeting.

This program is an opportunity to meet that qualification, but to also bring Safety Team Members to reward them for their safety accomplishments this past year.

These safety council members will be receiving awards by being present at the program:

A & G Manufacturing; Company Galion Schools; Brothers Body and Equipment; Gibson Electrical LLC; Carter Electric Inc.; Gledhill Road Machinery Company; Central State Enterprises, Inc.; Hidden Lakes Community Association; City of Galion – Fire Department; Huntsman Trucking Inc.; City of Galion – Health Department; Keller Auto Parts, Inc.; City of Galion – Meter Department; Kozik Plumbing, Heating & Cooling; City of Galion – Police Department; Larry M Karl Trucking Inc.; City of Galion – Service Department; Lifetouch Church Directories; City of Galion – Water Filtration; Longstreth Inc.; Covert Manufacturing, Inc.; Low Temp Refrigeration Inc.; Crawford Machine, Inc.; My Floors; Donley Ford of Galion, Inc.; Northern Ohio Pizza Co. Inc.; Flick Packaging Company; Schilling Graphics Inc.; Fox Plumbing & Heating, Inc.; Starkey Machine Company; Galion Area Chamber of Commerce; Tasco Thompson & Sons Co.; Galion Community Center YMCA; TOH Pizza Co., Inc.; Galion LLC; Urban Industries; Galion Packaging Company;Village of Crestline; Galion Pointe; Weithman Brothers, Inc.