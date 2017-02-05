New YMCA programs starting soon

GALION — The Galion Community Center Y is accepting registration for the second session of our winter programs.

Registration starts Monday, Feb. 13, with the first three days of registration reserved for members only.

The second session will run from February 20 to April 8.

We have a new educational program, Nutrition 101, with certified nutrition specialist Heather Swain. This six-week program will begin Feb. 15 and be held on Wednesday’s from 6-7 p.m. Nutrition 101 is free to members, and $10 for nonmembers.

Kicks and Licks soccer training program is back for children ages 4- and 5-years-old. It starts Wednesday, March 8 and runs through April 12, from 5-5:45 p.m. It costs $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants will receive an ice cream cone after each session and each participant will receive a t-shirt.

Are you up for a challenge? The Galion Community Center Y Fitness Challenge be held March 1 to March 31 for teams of three. Log your workouts each week and earn points based on our YMCA Points System. Points will be posted each week and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Cost is $10 for a three-person team or $30.00 for a three person team including t-shirts.

For additional information, or to register for any programs, please call the Y at 419-468-7754, email jason.galionymca@gmail.com or stop by the Welcome Center t the YMCA.

