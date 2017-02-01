Locals join March for Life in DC

GALION — Since 1974, the year after the court case Roe versus Wade made abortion legal in the United States, the March for Life has been held in Washington D.C. to promote the decision being overturned. This year, several area residents made their way to the nation’s capital last Saturday for the march, including Julia Duryea.

“I went with my mom in 2013 but this year, I took my 14-year-old daughter with me. It was a great experience,” Duryea said.

Duryea said that she attends St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion.

“The church provides plenty of help for women who have had abortions,” Duryea said. I have spoken to women who had abortions and they experience guilt, regret and depression. We are here to help them get through that,” Duryea said.

Duryea said pro-life is pro-woman.

“We provide real help for women. Through Voice of Hope, we help women with their pregnancies and family planning,” said Duryea.

Duryea said Voice of Hope does not provide contraception for women.

“As Catholics, we believe in natural family planning,” said Duryea, the mother of three daughters. “I teach my daughters abstinence until they are married.”

Duryea said she and her daughter, Jessica, went to the march in Washington D.C. with their group that is sponsored by the Holy Trinity Knights of Columbus in Bucyrus.

“Vice President Mike Pence’s speech was very inspiring,” said Duryea.

Duryea said that pro-lifers are for the rights of all humans, including the unborn.

“The baby has its own DNA, it is a separate person from the mother,” said Duryea. “If a women or young girl experiences rape or incest and is pregnant, aborting the baby would make two victims instead of one. We are here for them to provide them with information and support and to let them know they do not have to have an abortion. Many women are victimized by being coerced into having an abortion, by their parents or the father of the baby,” said Duryea.

Duryea said thousands attended the march.

“The march was peaceful and inspiring. There were men there, too, and one man’s sign read, “I regret my lost fatherhood,” said Duryea. “I am very happy my daughter and I got to be part of the march. It was a great experience.”

Local residents Beth Phillips, Kevin Phillips, Jessica Duryea, Julie Duryea and Anna Friday (from left) attended the annual March for Life in Washington D.C. on Saturday. (Courtesy Photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_marchforlife2.jpgLocal residents Beth Phillips, Kevin Phillips, Jessica Duryea, Julie Duryea and Anna Friday (from left) attended the annual March for Life in Washington D.C. on Saturday. (Courtesy Photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_marchforlife1-second-photo.jpg

By Kimberly Gasuras kgasuras@civitasmedia.com