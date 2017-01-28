Crawford County Relay for Life efforts starting

BUCYRUS — Daffodil orders for Crawford County Relay For Life are being taken until Feb. 10. This year bunches of 10 flowers are $10 and pots of flowers are $12. Orders can be placed with any Relay For Life team member or call Mary Stuckert at 419-562-8836. Flowers will arrive in Mid March.

Crawford County Relay For Life, team “Leading The Fight,” is hosting a “Quarter Auction” to be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Crawford County Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring Street in Bucyrus. Doors open at 12:30 and auction begins at 1:30. There is a $5 entry fee, that includes one paddle. Additional paddles can be purchased for $1 each. There will be dealer products, gift certificates, donated items, a 50/50 drawing, and food available. Dealers will also have items on hand to be purchased. This is a fun event to raise money for research, education, and programs for the fight against cancer.