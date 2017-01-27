Health, wellness fair Feb. 29 at Polk Township building

GALION — A free Health and Wellness Fair for area residents is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7-9 am. at the Polk Township building, 7680 Ohio 309. The health fair is in conjunction with the the Building a Safer Work Environment program sponsored by Galion Safety Council.

Services available are expected to include audiology; blood draw (costs $30 and requires a 12-hour fast); blood pressure checks; BMI checks; breast cancer awareness; car-seat safety; information will be available on the Children with Medical Handicaps Program; chiropractice care; diabetic educaition; DEXI scan; exercise program; flu shots (costs $30); grip strength test; immunization information; massages; reflective house signs will be available; there will be information available on Signature Health Care; smoke cessation information; stroke support information; information will be available on Tripart Health, Inc., and United Way.

Smoke alarms will be given to the first 50 participants at the health fair.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Health-and-Wellness-Fair.jpg