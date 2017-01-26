Galion senior’s project will help children in Zambia

GALION — Galion High School senior Haley Conkel has a passion for children and her community.

She is putting both at the forefront of her senior project at Pioneer Career and Technology Center, a”Carnival of Hope.” The special carnival is Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., at Galion Intermediate School.

Her “Carnival of Hope,” aims to help raise money for the World Vision organization and secure sponsorships to help children in Zambia. If an individual or family becomes a sponsor, they sponsor children around the world for food, medical and educational supplies.

“I will have a booth set up at for children sponsorships,” Haley explained. “When sponsoring a child you pay $39 a month and that pays for the child’s food, clean water, medical, education and shelter.”

She said the booth will include photos of children in Zambia who could be helped by someone providing a sponsorship.”

“I am really excited because a representative from World Vision will be at the booth,” Conkel said, and the representative will be able to answer questions. “Zambia is a new location in the World Vision program and needs help.”

She chose this as her senior project because it allows children to help children.

“It’s my understanding that the money from this carnival will go to Zambia to help build a school,” Haley said. “A lack of any of these three basic needs — food, education and medical — can have a major negative impact on the development of a child, and I hope the Galion community will join me in supporting World Vision and the children of Zambia.”

She said the Galion community has already shown its support, through donations for printing, gifts, prizes and other items for the carnival.

The information booth will be just one part of the carnival.

“There are many activities children will be able to participate in, like a bounce house, face-painting, a popcorn machine, cookie walk, photo booth and several carnival games,” Haley said.

“I also have several raffle items that many businesses gladly donated. This is to give the adults something fun to look forward to.”

Haley has been involved with the World Vision since she was a young child. Her family sponsors children.

“Haley is a very sweet young lady, with a great heart for children and a desire to help others,” said Pioneer Early Childhood Education instructor Lindi Meisse. “I am very proud of her desire to help children all over the world.

“Each student enrolled in a program at Pioneer is required to complete a senior project. The only encouragement I’ve provided her is through ideas. Haley has done 100 percent of this on her own!”

Haley’s effort continues a trend of volunteerism and sharing at Galion City Schools.

“This is another great example of our students and their desire to help others,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We are very proud of Haley and her passion for helping children, and I hope the Galion community will help her achieve her goal of helping children in Zambia.

Learn more about World Vision by visiting www.worldvision.org.

