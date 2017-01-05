Prison time for postal drug drop; June stabbing incident

BUCYRUS — A 22-year-old Galion man arrested at the Galion Post office on Oct. 27 when he went to pick up a package containing 200 Oxycodone tablets was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a drug-smuggling operation.

Brandon L. Nusbaum, 7792 1/2 Ohio 309, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Leuthold sentenced Nusbaum to three years in prison on the possession of drug charge and one year for the trafficking charge, to be served consecutively for a total of four years in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

A man and woman involved in a Galion stabbing were sentenced to time in prison in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Angel S. Ortiz, 18, Brownsville, Texas, pleaded no contest to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Ortiz to seven years in prison on the robbery charge and four years on the assault charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 11 years.

Ortiz, who was almost 18 at the time of his offense, was involved in an incident on June 23 near McDonald’s in Galion in which he stabbed a man in his leg and hip area. Another minor and Ortiz then chased the victim until they caught up with him, breaking his femur bone and stealing his cell phone.

While Ortiz’ juvenile co-defendant was shipped back to Texas to be dealt with by juvenile authorities, his other co-defendant was also sentenced.

Carolina Solana, 18, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, for her role in luring the man to the location of the incident. The victim in the case is an ex-boyfriend of Solano’s.

Both Solano and Ortiz must pay a total of $46,103.46 in restitution to the victim in the case.

A seventh charge of operating a vehicle under the influence has landed another Galion man in prison in prison.

Scott Fearn, 51, was sentenced to 19 months in prison on the fourth-degree felony charge. Leuthold also suspended his driver’s license for a decade and ordered him to pay a $1,350 and to complete an alcohol treatment program successfully.

Zachery K. Johnson, 18, Crestline, was sentenced to 100 days in the Crawford County Justice Center after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He will be placed on five years of probation after completing his sentence and must register as a Tier II sexual offender.

Brandon Nusbaum http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Brandon-Lee-Nusbaum.jpgBrandon Nusbaum