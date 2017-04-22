Posted on by

Ralphie’s opening soon in Galion

GALION — Galion’s newest eatery opening soon.

ARea residents got a sneak peek of the new Ralphie’s Sports Eatery in the former Varsity Grille building Thursday evening.

There is no opening date set at this time while the staff awaits final approval for the restaurant located at 451 Portland Way North.

Galion Inquirer | Submitted photo A sneak peek of the new Ralphie’s Sports Eatery in the former Varsity Grille building was held Thursday evening. There is no opening date set at this time while the staff awaits final approval for the restaurant located at 451 Portland Way North.
