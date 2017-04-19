Galion and Bucyrus Police

Staff report

Galion Police

April 13

9:30 a.m.-A report of the theft of utilities in the 100 block of Easton Way was investigated and turned over to the city meter department.

10:39 a.m.-A report of illegal dumping was investigated in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

12:35 p.m.-A report of a suspicious white truck in the 600 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

1:08 p.m.-A report of kids on the roof of the concession stand at Heise Park was investigated.

1:41 p.m.-An East Walnut Street resident reported losing a prescription.

2:13 p.m.-Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

5:46 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

6:21 p.m.-A domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Pierce Street was investigated.

9:17 p.m.-A report of a fight in the 100 block of East Walnut Street was investigated.

April 14

1:12 a.m.-A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 500 block of Sherman Street.

9:09 a.m.-A report of a 2-year-old boy wandering near the street in the Sherman Street area was investigated.

9:20 a.m.-A welfare check on a resident in the 300 block of Westgate Road resulted in the person being taken by ambulance to Galion Community Hospital.

10:09 a.m.-An employee of Moto Mart reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Wednesday.

11:22 a.m.-A resident in the 300 block of Pine Street reported tires on their vehicle slashed.

12:12 p.m.-A report of a theft in the 700 block of Portland Way South was investigated.

1:04 p.m.-A report of a neighborhood dispute in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street was investigated.

8:15 p.m.-Darrell M. McIe Jr., 46, Galion, was arrested in the 200 block of South Market Street on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of marijuana.

8:50 p.m.-A report of two people going through vehicles in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

9:37 p.m.-A domestic dispute in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

10:16 p.m.-Jenill L. Pahl, 32, Galion, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in the 200 block of Second Avenue.

April 15

1:44 a.m.-Madison K. Paone, 18, was arrested for underage consumption.

2:33 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of North Columbus Street was investigated.

9:43 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the Portland Way North and Harding Way West area.

12:25 p.m.-A report of a fight in the High Street area was investigated.

12:31 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

6:48 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 1200 block of Harding Way East. Janet Wilson was issued a citation for failure to yield.

6:51 p.m.-Matthew Watkins was arrested on a Crestline Police Department warrant and picked up by Crestline authorities at Jen-Cor.

9 p.m.-Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 500 block of Clarendon Avenue.

April 16

12:53 a.m.-A Cherry Street resident reported vandalism to their vehicle while parked at their residence.

1:22 p.m.-Forrest L. Elliott Jr., 38, Galion, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of South Street and released to Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies.

5:12 p.m.-A syringe that was found in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue was turned over to police.

7:19 p.m.-A report of a breaking and entering in the 500 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

10 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the Carter Drive area and Courtney Jo Swanger was issued a citation for improper lane change.

April 17

1:38 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of South Union Street was investigated.

3:454 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person resembling Steve Stephens, the Cleveland man authorities are searching for in connection with a murder shown on Facebook, in the North Market Street and Harding Way East area was investigated. Police were unable to locate anyone matching that description.

7:03 p.m.-A report of suspected child abuse was investigated in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

8:34 p.m.-A report of two suspicious vehicles at Cobey Park was investigated.

11:04 p.m.-A report of a strong paint odor in the area of the 400 block of Riblet Street was investigated.

11:11 p.m.-A resident in the 300 block of Third Avenue reported the smell of natural gas in the area.

Bucyrus Police

April 14

11:07 a.m.-A 17-year-old Bucyrus boy was reported missing by his family. A short time later, he was located and arrested on a Juvenile Court warrant. He was taken to the Seneca County Detention Center.

12:09 p.m.- Officers assisted Crawford County Children’s Services in the 1100 block of Whetstone Street.

5:07 p.m.- Officers responded along with Bucyrus Fire Department to a report of a fire across from Kroger.

7:27 p.m.- Officers assisted a State Trooper on a traffic stop on Ohio 4 north of town.

7:32 p.m.- Misty Chatman, 32, was arrested on charges of theft after reportedly shoplifting from Walmart. She was issued a summons to appear in court and released.

April 15

12:18 p.m.- A report of a bike stolen from the 1200 block of John Street was taken. The bike is a chrome Mongoose Mountain Bike.

3:22 p.m.- A report of a possibly sick raccoon in the 400 block of West Beal Avenue was investigated. The raccoon was not sick and officers provided the resident a list of animal removal services in the area.

6:54 p.m.- Jason Nelson, 33, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

9:19 p.m.- Officers responded with the Bucyrus Fire Department to a report of a possible house fire in the area of Walnut and Mary Streets. It was just a candle seen by someone passing by.

10:55 p.m.- Officers checked an address in the 700 Beverly Dr. for a missing 17-year-old male for the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

11:13 p.m.- Officers checked an address in the 300 block of South Spring Street for the 17-year-old boy reported missing to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

April 16

11:29 a.m.- Officers investigated a one-car accident in the 500 block of East Mansfield Street on private property.

12:55 p.m.- Officers investigated a breaking and entering of a garage in the 400 block of Lawn Avenue.

1:13 p.m.- A report of a possible robbery was investigated in the 300 block of Emerson Street. No one wanted a report completed.

9:46 p.m.- A report of possible fireworks or gunshots from the 400 block of East Lucas Street was investigated.

9:52 p.m.- A two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of East Southern Avenue was investigated.

10:20 p.m.- A report of possible gunshots in the West Galen Street area was investigated.

April 17

7:57 a.m.- A Sunset Drive resident reported someone entered their unlocked garage and stole change from their vehicle.

9:14 a.m.- A Rosedale Avenue resident reported their unlocked vehicle entered overnight. A laptop computer was stolen.

9:28 a.m.- Officers responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

11:38 a.m.- An Emerson Street resident reported his garage broken into and numerous items stolen.

11:42 a.m.- Officers delivered a message for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the 1000 block of High Street.

11:50 a.m.- A Rosedale Avenue resident reported her unlocked vehicle entered overnight. A black bag was stolen from the vehicle.

12:35 p.m.- Officers investigated a reported theft in the 200 block of West Rensselaer Street.

1:42 p.m.- A report of a possible stolen vehicle was taken and remains under investigation.

3:21 p.m.- A report of juveniles sitting in the roadway in the 800 block of East Rensselaer Street was investigated. There were no kids out in the area when officers arrived.

4:14 p.m.- A report of kids hitting a dog in the area of Hall and East Mansfield Streets was investigated.

6:45 p.m.- A private property accident at Kroger was investigated.

7:07 p.m.- Sherri Myers, 46, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She was issued a date to appear in court and released.

7:09 p.m.- A report of a possible hit-skip accident from Walmart yesterday is being investigated.

7:12 p.m.- An employee at Speedway reported a disorderly customer in the store. He left the area before officers arrived.

7:16 p.m.- A resident in the 900 block of Monnett Street reported receiving threats from someone he knows.

7:41 p.m.- A report of juveniles throwing rocks and chasing cars in the 600 block of East Rensselaer Street was investigated.

8:17 p.m.- Aaron Clarke, 26, was arrested on a Marion County warrant. He was taken to the county line to be turned over to Marion County deputies.

April 18

1:26 a.m.- A report of a person sleeping near the fountain on Washington Square was investigated.

