Galion bakery called Cake and Icing opening soon

GALION — A new bakery, Cake and Icing, will open soon in Galion and owner Laura Johnson said the timing is perfect.

The mother of four, along with her husband John Harris, are renovating the space at 114 Harding Way West that was the former home of Stickman’s Video games to become the Cake and Icing bakery.

“I have two children of my own and my two bonus kids. They were young when I owned a bakery in Lexington, but are older now. The kids always come first. But they need me a little less now that they are older so it feels like the timing is right,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she has been baking since she was a little girl.

“I remember my mom giving me a small plastic cup so I could help roll out the dough for sugar cookies,” she said. “I have always loved baking.”

And speaking of sugar cookies, that is one item on the menu at the new bakery along with sugar cookie kits.

“My sister-in-law, Cheryl Gray, and I create sugar cookie kits and sell them on our Etsy site, cakeandicingCo. We bake the cookies and make the icing. So basically, we do all the hard work and leave the enjoyment and fun part for our customers to do with their families,” Johnson explained.

Johnson’s husband and Paul Sorensen have been building wooden tables for the bakery.

“We will host birthday parties, baby showers, parties for any occasion right here at the bakery,” said Johnson.

Johnson has been selling her baked goods at the Prairie Peddler for six years.

“Our “cake in a cup” has been very popular,” she said. “We offer a choice of four kinds of cakes and icings in an eight-ounce cup and people love them. We will be doing a cake bar at the bakery for our customers.”

Johnson, who teaches baking and sewing classes at the Richland Public Library and for Richland Newhope, will offer an array of baked goods including, cookies, macaroons, cakes for all occasions, cupcakes, chocolate and caramel-dipped apples, and much more.

“I will be offering some baked donuts at first, until we get our fryer in. Then, I will be doing more donuts,” she said.

Johnson said she will be opening Cake and Icing by late spring and is working on a website for the store.

“I am excited. There is so much happening in Galion right now. The town is growing and becoming more prosperous. I grew up in Galion and I live here now. It is great to be a part of this community,” she said.

Johnson’s planned hours for her bakery are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]